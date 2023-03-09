Tigers’ journey towards 2024 T20 World Cup begins

Since their debut in T20I cricket in 2006, Bangladesh have played just one T20I against England.

Yes, just one. That too came in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi where Bangladesh surrendered and tasted a heavy eight-wicket defeat.

With the first-ever bilateral T20I series against the current world champions of limited-over cricket (both ODI and T20I) and the first T20I since the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, Bangladesh are entering a new era.

All Chandika Hathurusingha said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday focused on beginning the journey towards the 2024 T20 World which will jointly take place in West Indies and the United States and how they can build the side for that tournament.

Hathurusingha, in his first press conference after returning as Tigers' head coach, said T20 is the toughest format for Bangladesh and they haven't done that well in this format of the game. He vowed to experiment and find out the team's strengths and play according to that strategy for the 2024 T20 World Cup. And he echoed his words again just the day before Bangladesh play their first home T20I after a year.

"This is just the start for the journey to the 2024 World Cup. There's a lot of work to go under the bridges," Hathurusingha pointed at starting a new journey for the T20I side.

"We are just playing to our strengths and see what the differences are between us and the world champions. That's all. This series is about seeing where we are at."

After winning the final ODI and with Hathurasinga hinting at a slow pitch in the first T20I as well, expectations will be high in Chattogram. Bangladesh are expected to battle with a number of spinners and two pacers in the playing XI. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan will lead the spin attack while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed will be there to accompany him. It remains to be seen whether left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam makes his debut today.

Towhid Hridoy is very much a favourite to make his international debut on Thursday. Either of Shamim Hossain or Rony Talukdar will get a chance to make their comeback in the national side after a long break.

Hathuru's message has been clear to youngsters.

"It's an opportunity for them to put their hands up. It doesn't mean they will have only one opportunity. They will be given opportunities to show what they can do. My message to them today was to do what they will in a normal game."

"Go and show them at the international level against the world champions for them to understand where they at and for us to understand whether we are better than them in our condition or they are better than us. Good opportunity for us to see where our skill set is in T20Is," he added.

Shanto will be someone Hathuru will keep his eyes on after lavishing praise on the southpaw. Tigers' head coach said he has been really impressed with the way Shanto batted in the recently concluded ODI series. Litton will be another player to watch out for despite having a terrible ODI series against the world champions. Taskin Ahmed has been impressive in recent times and he will try to continue to be in Hathuru's 'good book' in Chattogram as well.

Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan are the two batters Bangladesh will be eyeing to get rid of as early as possible. But England have a fully loaded armour in their arsenal. Anybody can fire at any time needed.