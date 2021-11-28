Tigers fightback with four wickets in morning session

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 05:17 pm

Tigers fightback with four wickets in morning session

Pakistan are still trailing by 127 runs and have lost 4 wickets in the opening session.

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 05:17 pm
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

The morning session of day 3 has firmly belonged to Bangladesh as the hosts dominated it with their spin bowling prowess.

Pakistan are still trailing by 127 runs and have lost 4 wickets in the opening session.

So far in this Test, the second and third sessions have been good for batting. But there is no guarantee of that pattern holding.

Batting while being a way behind on the first-innings with four wickets down is a different matter altogether.

In the 31 overs being bowled by Bangladeshi bowlers in the first session of third day, Pakistan batters have scored 58 runs in expense of 4 valuable wickets.

After going wicketless for two sessions yesterday, Bangladesh started day three on the right note with Taijul Islam trapping Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali off successive balls in the very first over.

The spin duo kept a lid on the scoring rate and Mehidy Hasan cleaned up Babar Azam just before the drinks break with the Pakistan skipper playing for spin when there was none.

Taijul got one to spin big and nipped out Fawad Alam on the back of Liton's sharp catch and a successful review.

Taijul Islam was indefatigable and relentless. He bowled 16 overs on trot. Mehidy also kept things tight.

 Abid Ali notched up his fourth Test ton and Taijul induced a nick out of him when he was on 108, but the opener got away with it as the ball went between the keeper and 1st slip Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

This was Shanto's third dropped catch at slip this year. Overall Bangladesh has dropped 6 catches at slip this year.

Abid Ali is batting on 127, and has been the rock around which Pakistan's score is built so far. They need him to carry on, and for Rizwan to bed in alongside.

 

Pakistan: 203-4 (88 ov)

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

