Mushfiq's suicidal run-out leaves Bangladesh staring at harrowing defeat

Sports

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 02:53 pm

Related News

Mushfiq's suicidal run-out leaves Bangladesh staring at harrowing defeat

Can Shakib do something spectacular along with the tail?

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 02:53 pm
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

And that is tea on this riveting final day. First Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, and then Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan raising prospects of a fantastic rearguard, but you have to say both Liton and Rahim have perished to poor decision-making.

Bangladesh are finding freaky-streaky ways to make Pakistan win. We have seen some atrocious cricket from them since last evening and just when they looked to be making amends, they find new ways to throw the wicket away.

Liton Das got a rank long hop and he pulled it straight into the hands of the fielder before the end of first hour.

Now at the brink of tea break, Shakib looked for a risky single and sold his partner Mushfiqur Rahim down at the other end.

There's still some way to go for the home side to save this Test. Pakistan will welcome this break, giving their bowlers some time to recharge and come out for one final burst. 

Still around 37 overs to go and Pakistan just need 4 wickets to wrap it up. Can Shakib do something spectacular along with the tail?

 

Bangladesh: 147-6 (52.1 ov)

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

23m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

28m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

33m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study