Mushfiq's suicidal run-out leaves Bangladesh staring at harrowing defeat

And that is tea on this riveting final day. First Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, and then Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan raising prospects of a fantastic rearguard, but you have to say both Liton and Rahim have perished to poor decision-making.

Bangladesh are finding freaky-streaky ways to make Pakistan win. We have seen some atrocious cricket from them since last evening and just when they looked to be making amends, they find new ways to throw the wicket away.

Liton Das got a rank long hop and he pulled it straight into the hands of the fielder before the end of first hour.

Now at the brink of tea break, Shakib looked for a risky single and sold his partner Mushfiqur Rahim down at the other end.

There's still some way to go for the home side to save this Test. Pakistan will welcome this break, giving their bowlers some time to recharge and come out for one final burst.

Still around 37 overs to go and Pakistan just need 4 wickets to wrap it up. Can Shakib do something spectacular along with the tail?

Bangladesh: 147-6 (52.1 ov)