Fawad, Rizwan steady the ship at Lunch despite two Tiger seamers' early scalps

The first session was a curtailed one thanks to the rain but saw some enthralling action as the Bangladesh bowlers lifted their game.

Bangladesh began brightly, with each of the seamers making their first inroads in this match.

There was some spice on the wicket as it had been under the covers for two days now. Bangladesh managed to nip out Azhar Ali early and then Khaled Ahmed had his maiden Test scalp in the form of Babar Azam.

There was a wobble but then Fawad Alam and Rizwan got together to steady the ship.

The latter was a tad lucky not to have a full-throated appeal when he nicked one off his inside edge before he even got going, but the two players are looking to take Pakistan into a position from where they can't lose.

Fawad Alam got lucky though as there was no appeal on a delivery in the 73rd over with him edging it to the keeper.

Apart from that, Rizwan survived an LBW shout after being given out but his DRS usage helped him overturn that quite easily.

Pakistan have managed to see off some nervy moments but the new ball is only three overs old.

Pakistan: 242-4 (83 ov)