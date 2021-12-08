Horrid display of batting continues for Tigers with the loss of 7 wickets in 1st session

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 12:21 pm

7 wickets in the first 80 minutes and then some sanity in the next 70. That's the story of the session.

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 12:21 pm
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

And *whew* it is lunch on Day 5. A breathless session of action where Pakistan have been able to pick up seven wickets.

7 wickets in the first 80 minutes and then some sanity in the next 70. That's the story of the session.

If Bangladesh needed some help to avoid the follow-on, that just wouldn't come from their lower order today, with Sajid Khan picking up his eight-fer.

Bangladesh needed 25 to avoid follow-on this morning, but all they could to the overnight score was add just 11 before being rolled out in six overs.

The shaky top-order yet again succumbed to the new ball, this time to the pacers, and just when the visitors seemed to be running away with the game, the experienced pair of Mushfiqur and Liton got together to stitch a near 50-run stand and add some solidity in the middle.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das have done a decent consolidation job but still a long way to go for them and Pakistan would rue their non-appeal against Liton when he was on 10 off Nauman Ali (18.1).

There's still a lot of time to go, and Pakistan will be energised by this break. They need just that one wicket to get back into contention for a win here.

A really crucial and perhaps series-deciding session coming up next.

 

Bangladesh: 72/4 (f/o) (23 ov)

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Comments

