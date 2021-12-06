Play of day 3 gets abandoned without a ball being bowled

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 02:19 pm

Photo: Shanto Mahmud
Photo: Shanto Mahmud

Bow down to the inevitable. Play has been called off for the day. No indications of rain relenting anytime soon and that means no play possible.

Day three of the second test between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been called off without a ball being bowled.

This was always on the cards given the scary rain predictions - on day 2 and 3 - since the start of the game.

All we had today was the waiting game, and more of it.  I suspect we all knew this was inevitable, and now it's official.

That's that for the day then, an early start beckons tomorrow - 09:30am local with 98 overs getting in.

Three days done and this game seems to be heading in only one direction - stalemate at the moment.

Thankfully the weather is expected to be much brighter tomorrow and the day after, but don't think that'd be enough to squeeze in a result, surely? Let's see how the teams approach this.

Before rain interfered in multiple occassions since day 1 of Mirpur Test, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was batting well with his partner Azhar Ali.

Both the veteran batters brought their fifties up, but only 63.2 overs - of which only 6.2 overs in the second day - could be bowled out of the possible 270 overs in three accumulated days.

Taijul Islam picked up two wickets of Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique while Babar and Azhar respectively remain unbeaten on 71* (113) and 52* (136).

 

Pakistan: 188-2 (63.2 ov)

