'They cut 2 frames so that ball misses the stump': Ajmal's claim on Tendulkar's overturned LBW in 2011 WC

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 08:01 pm

Related News

'They cut 2 frames so that ball misses the stump': Ajmal's claim on Tendulkar's overturned LBW in 2011 WC

There was quite a furore in Pakistan over the decision and Ajmal, the bowler, spoke strongly against the decision following the end of the match as well.

Hindustan Times
02 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 08:01 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Pakistan will return to India for the first time since 2016 when they take part in the 2023 World Cup in October-November.

The last time Pakistan toured India was during the T20 World Cup, and this year, India's iconic clash against their arch-rivals takes place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The two countries have met in every edition of the ODI World Cup since 1992 (bar 2007, when both were knocked out in the group stages), with India winning each of their clashes.

The last time Pakistan played in India in the marquee tournament was in 2011 where it faced a defeat to a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team in the semi-finals.

The match, however, was not deprived of drama and controversy, with Sachin Tendulkar's LBW decision being one of the major talking points from the game for many years.

Ian Gould had ruled Tendulkar LBW out in the 11th over of the match but the batter reviewed the decision straight away, and the replays showed the ball pitched in line but missed the leg stump.

There was quite a furore in Pakistan over the decision and Ajmal, the bowler, spoke strongly against the decision following the end of the match as well.

"I don't know how the television replays showed my delivery turning towards the leg side because I had bowled an arm ball and it went straight," Ajmal had said after reaching Lahore following the loss in the semis.

It has been over 12 years since, and it seems the former Pakistan spinner still rues the missed chance; but this time, he made a rather controversial claim on the dismissal.

"We played in the 2011 World Cup, you must remember the incident with Sachin Tendulkar. The LBW decision that was overturned. The controversy about it is still going on. It was out. Both, the umpire and I knew it was out. They had cut two frames to make it look like the ball missed the stumps. Otherwise, it would've hit the stumps in the middle," Ajmal said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

Tendulkar eventually scored 85 off 115 deliveries in the match, playing a key role as India registered a 29-run win to enter the final.

The side lifted the World Cup as well, beating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the title clash in Mumbai.

Cricket

Saeed Ajmal / Sachin Tendulkar / Pakistan Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / ODI Cricket / icc cricket world cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

8h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

9h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

11h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

2h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

9m | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

5h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board