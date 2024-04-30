Pant, Samson, Chahal back in India squad for T20 World Cup

Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee has furnished the final roster of Team India as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the 15-member suad of the 2007 winners for the ICC World T20 2004 on Tuesday. Confirmed earlier as captain for the ICC event, Rohit Sharma will have Hardik Pandya as his deputy for the upcoming edition of the ICC World Cup.

Co-hosted by former champions West Indies and the United States, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will get underway days after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.

With IPL form expected to influence the selection of the Indian World Cup squad, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was not included in the 15-member list confirmed by the BCCI.

Staging a sensational comeback to the IPL 2024 after a tragic car accident, Rishabh Pant has returned to the Indian T20 squad for the marquee tournament in the Caribbean and the US.

Serving a timely reminder about his T20I exploits in the IPL 2024, former India skipper Virat Kohli is set to headline the T20 World Cup. The Orange Cap holder became the first player to complete 500 runs in the IPL this season. Kohli and Rohit were back in the T20I mix after the 2022 World Cup for India's final assignment against Afghanistan this year.

India played a three-match T20I series against the Asian giant-killers in the lead-up to the IPL 2024. The national selection committee had a fruitful discussion with BCCI officials in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for the 15-member World Cup squad.