TBS defeats The Daily Star to reach quarter-final of Walton-DRU Media Cup 

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 02:05 pm

TBS Cricket team in the Walton-DRU Media Cup cricket tournament. Photo: Courtesy
TBS Cricket team in the Walton-DRU Media Cup cricket tournament. Photo: Courtesy

The Business Standard has secured a spot in the quarter-final of the Walton-DRU Media Cup cricket tournament after a hard-fought victory against The Daily Star by 3-run margin.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, TBS brought forth a formidable 80 runs in 6 overs, losing 2 wickets along the way.

Guest player Imran Hossain scored highest 40 runs for TBS.

In response, The Daily Star tried to chase the target but stopped at 77 runs, just 3 runs shy of victory.

Imran Hossain, who also took a wicket, was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Earlier yesterday, The Business Standard defeated The Daily Manab Zamin by a big margin in the second-round match of the Walton-DRU Media Cup cricket tournament.

Imran Hossain was the best player in that match as well. 

The DRU tournament began on 20 November at the Outer Stadium in the capital's Paltan.

A total of 55 media houses, split into eight groups, are participating in the competition organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and sponsored by Walton High Tech Industries Limited.

During a press conference held Saturday at the conference room of Nasrul Hamid auditorium, DRU President Mursalin Nomani said, "Fifty teams will participate in this year's tournament that starts from Monday … we play for fun and participate in the game with cordial relation among all."

He thanked all the sports journalists associated with the tournament for their cooperation in organising the game and also thanked the sponsoring organisation, Walton.

The DRU president hoped that the tournament would end in a very festive atmosphere.
 

