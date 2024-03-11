TBS signs MoU with Business Club of JKKNIU to foster business and entrepreneurship in society

Photo: TBS

The Business Club of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, a student-run organisation dedicated to fostering future business leaders, and The Business Standard (TBS), the country's premier daily newspaper, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly foster business and entrepreneurship in the society.

The signing ceremony took place on 9 March at the TBS office in the capital's Eskaton area.

Md Siam Hosen, president, and Shakil Ahmed, organising secretary (External) of Business Club, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, and Shahed Latif, manager of event and activation, representing The Business Standard, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Siam Hosen, president of Business Club, JKKNIU, said, "This partnership between TBS and the Business Club, JKKNIU is a fantastic step. We, at the Business Club, see it as an opportunity to shift the conversation from solely seeking jobs to exploring entrepreneurship. By working together, we can empower individuals to become business owners, shaping a future filled with innovation and opportunity."

Established in June 2023, Business Club, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University with the mission to inspire students, business citizens (club members) to become an entrepreneur in their life. Business Club transform citizens from general to an entrepreneur in 4 steps. Transformation, Mind Set, Business Training, Getting Fund.

National transformation training level 1 is running right now with 470 participants from different universities in Bangladesh organized by Business Club, JKKNIU.