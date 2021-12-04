Taijul's brace puts Bangladesh on top at Lunch

The visitors, after winning the toss, looked in complete control with Abid and Shafique playing the seamers with ease.

Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

An absorbing first session in the first day of second Test. Pakistan have been put through a stern spin test.

The visitors, after winning the toss, looked in complete control with Abid and Shafique playing the seamers with ease.

Things changed once Shakib and Taijul came on to bowl, and tightened the screws.

Taijul, in particular, was in some top rhythm, setting batsmen up with sharp spinners, and then sneaking a straighter one through the gate.

Taijul bowling Shafique with a beauty, and getting Abid to misjudge the line and length on an attempted cut. Azhar Ali survived a close call for a caught behind early on, and Bangladesh resultantly lost their second review inside the first session. 

Azhar Ali's stay has been very tentative, but importantly for Pakistan, he's hanging around.

 

Pakistan: 78-2 (31 ov)

