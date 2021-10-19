Tigers stay alive in WC, beat Oman by 26 runs

Bangladesh keep their T20 World Cup alive with a win, a fairly comprehensive one in the end by 27 runs.

They set a target of 154 runs and successfully beat the hosts Oman by 26 runs thanks to Naim Sheikh's 64 and Shakib' allround performance.

Naim's 64 was crucial in posting a defendable 153 runs on the board. He put up a 90-run third-wicket partnership with Shakib.

Shakib contributed with both bat and ball. He scored 42 from 29 balls and picked up three wickets including Jatinder Singh who was looking dangerous in Oman's hunt for 154 runs.

Mustafiz picked up four wickets giving away 37 from 4 overs.

Mahedi bowled brilliantly. He picked up one wicket and gave away only 14 runs from his 4 overs.

Saifuddin too picked up a wicket. He was economical and gave away only 16 runs from his 4 overs.

In the end, Oman had the zeal, but were simply no match for Bangladesh. The winners of tonight, however, will be concerned about how hard-fought this win was against a lesser side, and how quickly they have to learn before playing the big boys.

11:48

Mustafiz picked up two wickets in the 18th over and Bangladesh are now just one wicket away from victory.

Oman need 42 runs to win from last 2 overs.

11:39 pm

Bangladesh are on the verge of winning the match.

Shakib picked up two consecutive wickets and he is now on a hattrick. He finishes his spell on 4-0-28-3.

The Tigers now need to defend 47 runs from the 18 balls

11:30 pm

Oman are 104 for 5 after 16 overs. They need 50 runs to win from 4 overs.

Two new batters at the crease. Bangladesh will fancy their chances from here.

11:20 pm

Shakib picked up the wicket of well set Jatinder Singh who departs for 40.

Oman are 90 for 4 after 13. They need 64 runs to win from 42 balls.

11:11 pm

Bangladesh needed a wicket and Mahedi came to the rescue.

He sent back skipper Maqsood and broke the 34-run partnership.

Oman are still well set in the chase.

11:02 pm

Oman are going strong and already bagged 70 runs in their first 10 overs.

They need 84 more runs to win and have 8 wickets in hand.

Jatinder Singh looking confident as he is unbeaten on 30. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood has scored 4 off 11 balls.

10:53 pm

Oman have bagged 59 runs from 8 overs in their chase of 154.

Tigers need some quick wickets to be in driver's seat but Oman batters looking comfortable.

10:42 pm

The missed chances may cost Bangladesh badly.

But Mustafiz finally sent back Prajapati to the pavilion as he is caught behind for 21.

Oman are now 47 for 2.

10:35 pm

A number of opportunities missed by Bangladesh fielders. Oman batters living dangerously.

They are now 33 for 1 after 4 overs.

10:27 pm

Mustafiz bowled five wides in his opening over and Kashyap Prajapati hit him for a maximum.

Oman scoring easily. They are now 24 for 1 after 2 overs.

10:21 pm

Oman made a positive start in their pursuit of 154 runs. They bagged quick runs from the over.

Taskin gave away 11 runs in the first over.

Mustafiz then came on to bowl and had a successful shout against Aqib Ilyas.

Oman are now 13 for 1 after 1.1 overs.