Soumya and Shamim to play in the XI tomorrow

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 06:07 pm

Despite the injury issues and having only 13 players available for the next two games, Domingo believes the team didn't need to bring more backup players with the squad.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh team have been hit by several injury issues along with their poor run of form during the ongoing T20 World Cup campaign. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan have been ruled out of the WC. There are only 13 players available in the squad for the next two matches. There will be a few changes in the next game against South Africa on Tuesday, confirmed Bangladesh head coach Russel Domingo. 

Domingo, in his pre-match press conference, said that Soumya and Shamim will be included in the playing XI tomorrow for the South Africa match.

"Sohan won't be fit for tomorrow. Shamim and Soumya, the backup batters, will be in the starting XI tomorrow," Domingo said. 

Despite the injury issues and having only 13 players available for the next two games, Domingo believes the team didn't need to bring more backup players with the squad.

"We came here with two spare batters, two spare fast bowlers, an offspinner and two wicketkeepers in the group."

"I still feel we are covered for the last two games. I don't think we needed to bring more backup players," he added. 

Bangladesh will face South Africa on Tuesday before playing Australia on Thursday in their last Super 12 match. Bangladesh still have an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals if they can win their remaining two games by a big margin and other teams - South Africa, Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka - also stay on two wins each.

The Tigers can then still qualify if they have the best net run rate.

But a loss here will all but guarantee that Bangladesh have been knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup.

 

 

