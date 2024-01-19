Sydney Sixers advance to BBL grand final

Reuters
19 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 08:24 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sydney Sixers secured hosting rights for the Big Bash League (BBL) decider with a comfortable 39-run win over Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast where the finals series kicked off on Friday.

Skipper Moises Henriques (59) combined with opener Daniel Hughes (42) for a 94-run partnership which helped boost the Sixers to 152-8 from 20 overs after being sent in to bat.

Wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson top-scored with 26 for the Heat, who slumped to 113 all out in 17.5 overs after a miserly and destructive spell of 5-21 by seamer Ben Dwarshuis.

The winners of Saturday's first knockout game between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers will face the Heat on Monday for a place in Wednesday's final against the Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

