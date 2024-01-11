Warner to make ‘Hollywood’ entry via helicopter at SCG ahead of BBL clash

Following his brother's wedding, Australia's opener David Warner, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, will arrive at the storied Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in a helicopter to play for the Sydney Thunders against the Sydney Sixers in a Big Bash League game on Friday.

Before boarding his helicopter from Cessnock airport for the SCG, Warner will attend his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley.

The original idea was to land at the Allianz Stadium near the cricket ground, but it was abandoned at the last minute. After his final Test match against Pakistan, Warner will now land on the outfield, close to where the "Thanks Dave" logo was printed.

The attacking batter is scheduled to arrive at the ground at approximately 5 p.m. for a full-house match, weather permitting.

"He's a bit Hollywood, isn't he? That's very Davey," joked Thunder all-rounder Sean Abbott.