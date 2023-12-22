Tom Curran vows appeal after 'intimidating umpire' ban

AFP
22 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 12:19 pm

The slick fast bowler, who has played 30 T20 games for England, was slapped with the punishment after being charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England star Tom Curran has been banned for four Big Bash League games after intimidating an umpire, but his club Sydney Sixers said Friday it was not intentional and vowed to appeal.

The slick fast bowler, who has played 30 T20 games for England, was slapped with the punishment after being charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

It stemmed from a pre-match incident against the Hobart Hurricanes this month in which the umpire had to move to avoid a collision with him during a practice run.

He was charged for "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match".

"Curran contested the charge, and the matter was heard by Code of Conduct Commissioner, Adrian Anderson," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"The Commissioner found that Curran committed the offence and imposed a penalty of four suspension points, equating to four BBL matches."

Head of the Sixers Rachael Haynes said the club would "vigorously" appeal the sanction.

"Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision," she said.

"We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field."

Comments

