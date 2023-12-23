Rauf's bizarre entrance in BBL stuns everyone

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Melbourne Stars fast bowler Haris Rauf caught fan attention for a rather hilarious act during the Big Bash League game against Sydney Thunder on Friday. The Pakistan star, walking out to bat in the final over, decided to skip wearing pads as he stepped up to bat in Albury. The incident unfolded during the first innings when Stars batter Mark Steketee got run out at the non-striker end on the penultimate ball.

With just one ball left, Rauf presumed he wouldn't have to face a delivery unless the Thunder bowler delivered a wide or no-ball. Initially, he walked out without a helmet and gloves, but he eventually changed his mind and put them on, except for his pads, as he faced the final ball.

Sams claimed Liam Dawson as his final-ball victim, preventing Rauf from facing a delivery. Sams' four-wicket haul allowed the Stars to reach a total of 172 within their allotted overs, and the Thunder successfully chased it down in 18.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Rauf bowled three overs but remained without a wicket.

Haris Rauf had opted out of Pakistan's ongoing Test series against Australia; chief selector Wahab Riaz didn't receive his decision to withdraw from the Test squad particularly well. Riaz had stated that Rauf shouldn't have pulled out of the squad "being a centrally contracted player," adding that the attempts to convince the fast bowler to rejoin the squad failed.

Despite Wahab's initial criticism of Rauf, the pacer was eventually given the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the Big Bash League.

"From now until the New Zealand series, there is a gap of 1.5 months during which Haris Rauf isn't playing any cricket. His contract with Cricket Australia for the Big Bash comprises only 5 games.

"Considering the thought that there won't be any cricket for 1.5 months and he's a fast bowler, to ensure he maintains his rhythm, we have given him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from December 7th to 28th.

"This will cover his 5 Big Bash matches so that he can then travel with the Pakistan team for the New Zealand tour. This is the science behind giving him the NOC," Wahab explained.

