Suryakumar's IPL blitz eases comeback concerns ahead of T20 World Cup

Sports

Reuters
12 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 11:52 am

Related News

Suryakumar's IPL blitz eases comeback concerns ahead of T20 World Cup

The top ranked batter in T20 Internationals, Suryakumar missed Mumbai's first three matches of the season as he completed his recovery from an ankle injury and a sports hernia operation.

Reuters
12 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 11:52 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav blew away the cobwebs with a rapid fifty in Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match to ease India's concerns over his return to action ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

The top ranked batter in T20 Internationals, Suryakumar missed Mumbai's first three matches of the season as he completed his recovery from an ankle injury and a sports hernia operation.

The 33-year-old is virtually assured of his place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup in the U.S. and West Indies but was out for a duck in his first match of the season against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Suryakumar was back in his element in Thursday's home match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, however, smashing 52 off 19 balls in a knock that included four sixes.

After Jasprit Bumrah (5-21) had restricted Bengaluru to 196-8, Mumbai took charge as Ishan Kishan (69) and Rohit Sharma (38) plundered 101 runs inside nine overs.

"Chasing (around) 200 at the Wankhede, it's important to know if there is any dew factor," Suryakumar said after Mumbai cruised to a seven-wicket victory with 27 balls to spare.

"If it is, you got to take your chances and that's what we did today.

"When we passed the 10th over, the game was all set by Ishan and Rohit. We knew we had to finish early for that net run-rate thing."

Suryakumar's display of unorthodox shotmaking included a scoop from outside the off-stump that raced to the fine leg boundary and a sliced six off Reece Topley over deep point.

"I practise these shots a lot, it's in my muscle memory now," he said.

Bumrah's sublime bowling saw him named player of the match and Suryakumar is happy they are on the same side.

"It's been two to three years that I've never batted against Jasprit in the nets," Suryakumar said of his Mumbai and India team mate.
"Either he breaks my bat, or my foot."

Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav / Mumbai Indians / India Cricket Team / IPL 2024 / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

14h | Features
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/ TBS

The Eid we lost, the Eid we gained: Embraces in graveyards

19h | Features
Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

2d | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

15h | Videos
How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

1d | Videos
Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

3d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

3d | Videos