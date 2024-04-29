Deshpande, Gaikwad help Chennai thrash Hyderabad in IPL

Hindustan Times
29 April, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 12:29 am

Deshpande, Gaikwad help Chennai thrash Hyderabad in IPL

Deshpande recorded his career-best figures (4 for 27 in 3 overs) as SRH folded for 134 in 18.5 overs.

Photo: BCCI
Tushar Deshpande's four-wicket haul and a brilliant 98 from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad helped Chennai Super Kings thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Retaining his place in the starting XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ajinkya Rahane failed to fire for Chennai Super Kings as the senior batter was dismissed by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second over. 

Asked to bat first by SRH skipper Pat Cummins on matchday 46, MS Dhoni-starrer CSK made a slow start by scoring 50 runs in the first six overs at MA Chidambaram Stadium. 

However, Super Kings skipper Gaikwad accelerated the CSK innings with his quick-fire knock. Classy Gaikwad played another captain's knock to help CSK post a challenging total. 

Gaikwad smashed 98 off 54 balls and his dismissal in the final over marked the arrival of Dhoni at the Chepauk. Scoring a boundary on the first ball, Dhoni (5 off 2 balls) and Shivam Dube (39 off 20 balls) guided CSK to 212-3 in 20 overs. 

CSK's Deshpande joined Trent Boult and Sandeep Warrier on the elite list by taking three wickets against SRH in the powerplay. 

Deshpande recorded his career-best figures (4 for 27 in 3 overs) as SRH folded for 134 in 18.5 overs. Daryl Mitchell, who played his career-best knock, picked up five catches in the SRH innings.

A captain's knock from Gaikwad followed by Deshpande's bowling heroics sealed a massive 78-run win for the Super Kings. With the comfortable win, CSK have extended SRH's winless run at the Chepauk. 

IPL 2024 / Chennai Super Kings / Sunrisers Hyderabad

