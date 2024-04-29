Mustafiz moves to second spot in IPL Purple Cap race with same number of wickets as topper Bumrah

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 April, 2024, 01:15 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 01:18 am

The pacer has moved to the second spot with 14 scalps in 8 matches at an economy rate of 9.75. However, it would be tough for him to clinch the Purple Cap as he will return to Bangladesh to join the national duties next week after the Punjab Kings clash.

Photo: Chennai Super Kings
Photo: Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings pace duo Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana moved up in the Purple Cap race by taking 2 wickets each against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. The Purple Cap race intensified in the second half of the season as the top three bowlers claimed the same number of wickets - 14.

However, Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah continues to hold the top spot with a better economy.

The pacer has moved to the second spot with 14 scalps in 8 matches at an economy rate of 9.75. However, it would be tough for him to clinch the Purple Cap as he will return to Bangladesh to join the national duties next week after the Punjab Kings clash.

However, on Sunday he claimed the wickets of Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel has dropped down to the third position as his economy is inferior to Mustafizur and Bumrah. The former Purple Cap owner has got his mojo back this season as he is using his variations well to outsmart the opposition batters in the middle and death overs.

Pathirana also took the crucial wickets of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen in the SRH clash as he continues to produce his stellar performance with the ball in the Yellow jersey. He has the best bowling average - 13, amongst the top 5 in the list as he has claimed 13 wickets in 6 matches.

T Natarajan is placed at the fifth spot in the race with 13 scalps in 8 matches as he has been the frontline bowler of Sunrisers Hyderabad who also have the likes of Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their line-up,

Rajasthan Royals ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has dropped out of the top five after a long time from the Purple Cap race. He also has 13 scalps in his kitty, but in the last couple of matches, his economy rate dropped down.

