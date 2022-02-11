Sublime Shakib seals Barishal's victory in the BPL again

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan yet again came up with a sublime performance to script his side Fortune Barishal's facile eight-wicket win over Minister Group Dhaka in their last match in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Shakib sailed his side home, hitting 51 not out and also took one for 20 from four overs to be adjudged man of the match for the fifth straight time.

The victory effectively put his side on the top of the point table with 15 points from 10 matches and also ensured they would finish on top two. Comilla who won the match against Khulna Tigers earlier in the day also made it to the top two, meaning the two sides will face off each other in the first Qualifier in playoff stage on Monday. The winner will confirm the final straightway while the loser will get another chance to give a shot at final.

Dhaka came up with a mediocre performance in the match which turned out to be a 'do or die' match for them. If they would have won the game, they could have ensured the playoff stage straightway. But they now have to keep an eye on Chattogram and Khulna's match tomorrow. If those two teams win their respective matches, they will be through to playoff at the expense of Dhaka.

In such an important match, only Tamim Iqbal could come up with some resistance as he struck 50 ball-66 in Dhaka's 128-9, while Barishal, the most inform team in the tournament overhauled with ease, making 129-2 in 15.3 overs.

Opener  Munim Shahriar continued showing his stroke-making ability and plundered 25 ball-37 to give the side a flying start despite the early loss of Chris Gayle. Munim clobbered three fours and as many sixes to his knock.

Shakib then ensured Munim's top class knock won't be in vain, as he hit an unbeaten 51 off 29 with six fours and two sixes including 23 against Qais Ahmed's over.

Najmul Hossain Shanto gave Shakib an ably support, hitting a run-a-ball-28.

Barishal bowlers bowled well in tandem with Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan and Dwayne Bravo stifling Dhaka innings. Mujeeb conceded just 15 runs for his one wicket, Shakib gave away 21 runs for also his solitary wicket and Bravo who took two wickets conceded just 18 runs.

Dhaka's highest scorer Tamim Iqbal could muster only 20 runs off the 29 balls of three bowlers. Moreover Tamim looked not to hit those bowlers as he was happy to play them watchfully. But that put an adverse impact on the other batters as they had to face off these bowlers and no one contributed in that way to assist Tamim.

Shuvagata Hom who was not out on 21 was the only batter to reach double digit figure apart from Tamim.

