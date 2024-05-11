Shakib on the verge of 700-wicket milestone

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan stood on the brink of adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

He needs just two wickets to complete a 700-wicket haul in all three formats of the cricket. And he would likely reach the milestone when Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20 tomorrow (Sunday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

In the last match yesterday, which was his first T20 in 10 months, Shakib claimed 4-35 to take his International wicket tally to 698. He however failed with the willow, scoring just 1.

At this moment, Shakib had 237 wickets in Tests, 317 in ODIs and 144 in T20Is. Overall he had 698 wickets in 432 matches at an average of 28.15 and an economy rate of 3.90. He has a five-wicket haul 25 times and a 10-wicket haul twice under his belt.

Amongst the Bangladeshi bowlers, Shakib has been far away from the other bowlers with Mashrafe Bin Mortaza coming second with 389 wickets and Mustafizur Rahman in the third spot with 305 wickets.

Shakib is waiting for the milestone of 700 wickets as only the seventh spinner of the world. If only the left-arm spinner is considered, Shakib is just behind New Zealand's Daniel Vettori who had 705 wickets in 442 matches.

If no miracle happens, Shakib would go past Vettori very soon to be the most successful left-arm spinner in cricket history.

