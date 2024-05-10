Shakib, Mustafizur back as Bangladesh asked to bat first in fourth Zimbabwe T20I

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and decided to field first in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

The match marks the return of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's return to T20Is after almost a year. Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and all-rounder Soumya Sarkar are also back as Litton Das missed out.

As a mark of respect for Squadron Leader Mohammed Asim Jawwad, who tragically passed away in an Air Force plane crash in Chattogram yesterday, the BCB will observe one minute of silence before the start of the match.

Bangladesh already have the series in the bag, having won the first three matches..

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali(wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava