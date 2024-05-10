Shakib, Mustafizur back as Bangladesh asked to bat first in fourth Zimbabwe T20I

Sports

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 05:44 pm

Related News

Shakib, Mustafizur back as Bangladesh asked to bat first in fourth Zimbabwe T20I

The match marks the return of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's return to T20Is after almost a year. Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and all-rounder Soumya Sarkar are also back as Litton Das missed out.

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 05:44 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and decided to field first in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

The match marks the return of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's return to T20Is after almost a year. Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and all-rounder Soumya Sarkar are also back as Litton Das missed out.

As a mark of respect for Squadron Leader Mohammed Asim Jawwad, who tragically passed away in an Air Force plane crash in Chattogram yesterday, the BCB will observe one minute of silence before the start of the match.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh already have the series in the bag, having won the first three matches.. 

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali(wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman 

Zimbabwe XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava 

Top News / Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Mustafizur Rahman / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

8h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

9h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

19h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

8h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

21h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

20h | Videos