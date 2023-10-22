'Stuff it, I'll still hit it': Grace Harris smashes six with broken bat in WBBL

Harris opened the batting for Brisbane Heat in their match against Perth Scorchers and she was unbeaten on 136 off 59 deliveries in her team's 50-run victory.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia's Grace Harris not only broke records in the Women's Big Bash League on Sunday with a scintillating century but the all-rounder also broke her bat into two pieces when smashing one delivery for six.

Harris opened the batting for Brisbane Heat in their match against Perth Scorchers and she was unbeaten on 136 off 59 deliveries in her team's 50-run victory.

Her knock set the record for the highest individual score in WBBL history while she also hit a record 11 sixes, breaking her bat with one shot that cleared the rope when she was on 64.

"Hey guys, I need a new bat... Broken handle," Harris was heard saying in the 14th over as Piepa Cleary went back to her mark for the next delivery.

"Stuff it, I'll still hit it!"

As Cleary delivered the next ball, Harris launched the ball over long on for a 72-metre six and the bat duly broke at the handle, nearly hitting her batting partner Bess Heath at the non-striker's end.

"(The handle) just clicked a little bit and I didn't want to be given out snicked off, if it clicked as the ball went past and I didn't hit the ball," Harris said.

"But when I faced up, I just thought that it was probably hanging on... When they do get that looser handle they are at their best, they're pinging.

"So I thought, 'Nah I'll still hit it for six, they've been going miles today so I'm going to keep using this bat as long as possible'."

