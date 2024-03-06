Mumbai's Ismail breaches 130kph barrier with fastest delivery in women's cricket

Mumbai Indians' Shabnim Ismail bowled the fastest delivery in women's cricket on Tuesday with a 132.1kph ball that thudded into the pads of Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match.

South African Ismail delivered the thunderbolt with the second ball of the third over of the match and while the lbw appeal was turned down the 35-year-old still entered the record books as the first woman to breach the 130kph mark, according to the International Cricket Council.

Ismail also holds the record for the fastest delivery in women's international cricket having clocked 128kph against West Indies in 2016.

Despite setting a new mark Ismail, who quit international cricket last year, was unhappy with her overall bowling against Delhi after allowing 46 runs in four overs as Mumbai lost by 29 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ismail, who quit international cricket last year, said she was initially unaware that she had bowled such a quick delivery and told broadcasters after Delhi's innings that she was unhappy with the quality of her bowling.

"I was not sure, I don't look at the big screen when I'm bowling," Ismail said.

"Personally, I'm very disappointed with my bowling. But Delhi Capitals played really well today."

Mumbai's bowling coach, former India quick Jhulan Goswami, told reporters he too had not realised she had set a new mark with the ball.

"I also did not know it was 130-plus," he said, adding that he was not overly concerned with Ismail's otherwise expensive spell.

"(It's fine) as long as she's bowling well and hitting the right areas. She's enjoying at the moment, we'll let her continue with that."