Shah Rukh Khan now owner of women's cricket team, hopes to see them play live

Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated his Knight Riders franchise on the entry of its first-ever women's team.

The Trinbago Knight Riders' women's team will feature in the inaugural Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) this year.

The actor also said that he hopes to see them play live at the WCPL, which is set to get underway on 30 August.

Shah Rukh, who also co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, took to his Twitter account on Friday to express excitement over the news. Sharing the announcement tweet by the Trinbago Knight Riders, the actor wrote, "This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders and of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see this live!!"

 

Shah Rukh Khan's tweet about TKR's women's team's entry into WCPL.

Apart from TKR, the other two teams confirmed to have entered the league are Barbados Royals, and Guyana Amazon Warriors. WCPL will be held concurrently with the men's CPL.

Shah Rukh, who co-owns the Knight Riders Group with actor Juhi Chawla, missed the IPL auction in February this year. Shah Rukh's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan and Juhi's daughter Jhanvi Mehta had represented the actors at the event. Suhana, Aryan, and their younger sibling AbRam later attended KKR's matches in Mumbai during the 2022 IPL.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is preparing for his return to the screen after over four years. The actor was last seen in his 2018 release Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is currently working on Atlee's film Jawan. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

South Asia

Shahrukh Khan / Kolkata Knight Riders / Women's Cricket

