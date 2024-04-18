Stuart Law named head coach of T20 World Cup hosts USA

Twenty20 World Cup hosts the United States have named Stuart Law as head coach, US cricket officials said, with the Australian calling it "an exciting opportunity."

The 55-year-old former batsman takes charge of the US men's team ahead of a three-match home T20 series against Bangladesh next month.

The United States will host the World Cup with the West Indies in June.

USA Cricket did not reveal the length of Law's contract.

"It is an exciting opportunity to join USA Cricket at this time," said Law, who has previously coached Bangladesh, the West Indies and Afghanistan at international level.

"USA is one of the strongest associate nations in the sport and I believe that we can mold a formidable squad going ahead.

"The first task will be to prepare the team for the series against Bangladesh and then set our sights on our home World Cup, which will be huge."

Venu Pisike, chairman of USA Cricket, called the Australian "one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport."

"He brings a lot of experience to USA Cricket with his varied assignments, particularly in developing international sides over the years," said Pisike.

"His appointment will only help the team grow to their full potential."