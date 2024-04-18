Stuart Law named head coach of T20 World Cup hosts USA

Sports

AFP
18 April, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 03:50 pm

Related News

Stuart Law named head coach of T20 World Cup hosts USA

The 55-year-old former batsman takes charge of the USA men's team ahead of a three-match home T20 series against Bangladesh next month.

AFP
18 April, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 03:50 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Twenty20 World Cup hosts the United States have named Stuart Law as head coach, US cricket officials said, with the Australian calling it "an exciting opportunity."

The 55-year-old former batsman takes charge of the US men's team ahead of a three-match home T20 series against Bangladesh next month.

The United States will host the World Cup with the West Indies in June.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

USA Cricket did not reveal the length of Law's contract.

"It is an exciting opportunity to join USA Cricket at this time," said Law, who has previously coached Bangladesh, the West Indies and Afghanistan at international level.

"USA is one of the strongest associate nations in the sport and I believe that we can mold a formidable squad going ahead.

"The first task will be to prepare the team for the series against Bangladesh and then set our sights on our home World Cup, which will be huge."

Venu Pisike, chairman of USA Cricket, called the Australian "one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport."

"He brings a lot of experience to USA Cricket with his varied assignments, particularly in developing international sides over the years," said Pisike.

"His appointment will only help the team grow to their full potential."

Cricket

Stuart Law / USA Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

4h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

7h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

23h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

1h | Videos
India's first solar city Sanchi

India's first solar city Sanchi

1h | Videos
The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

3h | Videos
Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

4h | Videos