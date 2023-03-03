Smith savours rare Australian win in India

Sports

Reuters
03 March, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 05:21 pm

Related News

Smith savours rare Australian win in India

Leading the side as regular skipper Pat Cummins flew home to be with his ailing mother, Smith marshalled his bowlers well and took a stunning catch to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara whose second innings 59 was the only half-century by an Indian in the low-scoring match.

Reuters
03 March, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 05:21 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Steve Smith knows how difficult it is to win a test in India so Australia's stand-in captain was thrilled to bits after guiding his team to a nine-wicket victory in the third test in Indore on Friday.

Outplayed in Nagpur and Delhi, Australia bounced back in the four-test series with a comprehensive victory well inside three days of the spin-dominated low-scoring contest.

Leading the side as regular skipper Pat Cummins flew home to be with his ailing mother, Smith marshalled his bowlers well and took a stunning catch to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara whose second innings 59 was the only half-century by an Indian in the low-scoring match.

"They are pretty hard to come by," Smith told reporters, referring to wins in India, after only the second Australia has notched up in their last 18 attempts.

"For us to get on top in this game, particularly after losing the toss ... it shows the talent in this group and the belief we've got in ourselves."

Australia fought tooth and nail in Delhi only to be thwarted by India's lower order, who set up India's six-wicket victory.

"We screwed up, I suppose, in Delhi is one way to put it," Smith said.

"We had an opportunity there and let that slip, but we had a good break and a good preparation coming here and it was just about getting our mental state right."

Smith captained Australia during the 2014-2018 period but was stripped of the role following a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Cummins is expected to return before the final test next week but chances are Smith may continue to lead the side in the final test in Ahmedabad next week.

"India is a part of the world I love captaining ... it's probably my favourite place in the world to captain," the 33-year-old said.

"Every ball is an event and therefore can dictate what happens after, which is something that I really love and you've got to be ahead of the game.

"So I thought I did it well this week and it was good fun."

Cricket

Steve Smith / Australia Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

4h | Panorama
How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

7h | Panorama
Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

11h | Panorama
China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

1d | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

1d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

1d | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

2d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale