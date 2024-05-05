Five assists and goal for Messi, hat-trick for Suarez as Miami hit six

Sports

AFP
05 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 11:23 am

Related News

Five assists and goal for Messi, hat-trick for Suarez as Miami hit six

Two goal substitute Matias Rojas sparked a second half rout from Eastern Conference leaders Inter after New York had led 1-0 at the break.

AFP
05 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 11:23 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Luis Suarez scored a second half hat-trick and Lionel Messi had five assists and a goal as a rampant Inter Miami crushed the New York Red Bulls 6-2 in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Two goal substitute Matias Rojas sparked a second half rout from Eastern Conference leaders Inter after New York had led 1-0 at the break.

Without Messi, Miami had fallen to a 4-0 defeat to the Red Bulls in New York in March, but they more than avenged that loss with their merciless second half demolition job.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dante Vanzeir had put the Red Bulls ahead in the 30th minute, slotting home after Wikelman Carmona's shot came out off the post, following a superb through pass from Swedish playmaker Emil Forsberg.

Gerardo Martino's Inter lacked intensity and ideas in the opening 45 minutes but the coach's half-time change transformed the game.

Paraguayan Rojas was introduced for the second half and took just three minutes to make an impact, collecting a pass from Messi and evading two defenders before unleashing an unstoppable drive from 25 yards out.

Messi then put Miami in front when Rojas robbed Carmona and found Suarez who slipped the ball to the Argentine who made no mistake.

The World Cup winner then turned provider again as he split the New York defence with a brilliant through ball to Rojas who deftly chipped over the advancing Carlos Coronel.

Suarez's hat trick then came in the space of 12 minutes -- he first found the target when Messi chipped in a ball from the right and the Uruguayan hooked home a volley.

It was playground stuff minutes later when Suarez played a one-two with Messi and then poked home to make it 5-1.

Messi was yet again the creator for Miami's sixth which Suarez turned in from close range from the tightest of angles.

New York, who came into the game third in the East, had a late consolation in the final seconds with a penalty from Forsberg.

Football

Lionel Messi / luis suarez / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

3h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

2d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

1h | Videos
Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

1h | Videos
Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

13h | Videos
Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

14h | Videos