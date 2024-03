Shakib returns for second Test against Sri Lanka

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to Bangladesh's Test squad after being named in the team for the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy, who was part of the squad for the first Test, made way for Shakib.

Shakib last played a Test in April last year against Ireland. He was Bangladesh's all-format captain at that time.

The former Bangladesh skipper is set to return to international cricket for the first time after he was elected as a Member of the Parliament.

The left-handed all-rounder has been away from international cricket since the World Cup last year.

Shakib finished his World Cup career with a Player-of-the-Match performance against Sri Lanka and ensured Bangladesh's qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The southpaw struggled with an eye problem during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) earlier this year but fared quite decently in the T20 tournament. Shakib recently played a couple of games for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), scoring 53 runs and taking four wickets.

Uncapped fast bowler Musfik Hasan has been ruled out of the Test with an injury. Fellow pacer Hasan Mahmud has been named as his replacement.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.