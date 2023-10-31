Shaheen Afridi becomes 3rd fastest bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets

Sports

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 04:05 pm

Related News

Shaheen Afridi becomes 3rd fastest bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets

Shaheen also became the fastest pacer to the feat, breaking the record of Mitchell Starc, who had set the record back in August 2016 in an ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 04:05 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took his 100th wicket in one-day internationals during the World Cup match against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old trapped Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan with the fifth delivery of his first over for a duck, reaching the 100-wicket milestone in his 51st game.

Shaheen also became the fastest pacer to the feat, breaking the record of Mitchell Starc, who had set the record back in August 2016 in an ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sandeep Lamichhane and Rashid Khan are the top two bowlers in the list of fastest to 100 ODI wickets, having got to the milestone on 42 and 44 wickets respectively.

Shaheen also broke Saqlain Mushtaq's 26-year-old record of being the fastest Pakistani bowler to 100 wickets in ODIs. Back on May 12, 1997, Saqlain set the record in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Gwalior.

Shaheen is the 21st bowler from Pakistan to take 100 or more wickets in ODIs, with fellow left-arm pacer Wasim Akram topping the list with 502 wickets in 356 matches.

Shaheen made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi during the Asia Cup in 2018 and has since become one of the top new ball bowlers in all formats of the game.

Shaheen has 105 wickets in 27 Tests and 64 in 52 Twenty20 internationals.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi / BD vs PAK / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

1h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

1h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

1h | TBS World
Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

4h | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

18h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

21h | TBS Food