Shaheen Afridi becomes 3rd fastest bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took his 100th wicket in one-day internationals during the World Cup match against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old trapped Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan with the fifth delivery of his first over for a duck, reaching the 100-wicket milestone in his 51st game.

Shaheen also became the fastest pacer to the feat, breaking the record of Mitchell Starc, who had set the record back in August 2016 in an ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sandeep Lamichhane and Rashid Khan are the top two bowlers in the list of fastest to 100 ODI wickets, having got to the milestone on 42 and 44 wickets respectively.

Shaheen also broke Saqlain Mushtaq's 26-year-old record of being the fastest Pakistani bowler to 100 wickets in ODIs. Back on May 12, 1997, Saqlain set the record in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Gwalior.

Shaheen is the 21st bowler from Pakistan to take 100 or more wickets in ODIs, with fellow left-arm pacer Wasim Akram topping the list with 502 wickets in 356 matches.

Shaheen made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi during the Asia Cup in 2018 and has since become one of the top new ball bowlers in all formats of the game.

Shaheen has 105 wickets in 27 Tests and 64 in 52 Twenty20 internationals.