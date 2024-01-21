Pakistan captain Shaheen relieved after avoiding whitewash

AFP
21 January, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 03:58 pm

Pakistan captain Shaheen relieved after avoiding whitewash

The Black Caps capitulated for 92 in the face of some quality Pakistan spin bowling, having been favoured to chase down the tourists' 134-8.

AFP
21 January, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 03:58 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said it was "very important" his team avoided a whitewash series loss to New Zealand after winning the fifth and final Twenty20 International by 42 runs on Sunday.

The Black Caps capitulated for 92 in the face of some quality Pakistan spin bowling, having been favoured to chase down the tourists' 134-8.

Pakistan lost the five-match series 4-1 but Shaheen was pleased his first stint as captain had ended on a winning note, after being outplayed through the first four games.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said the series was primarily seen as a chance to build towards the T20 World Cup in June but it would have been a setback to lose five from five.

"Today's game was very important for us. We needed that as a unit to step forward," Shaheen said.

"In the first four games, there were a lot of collapses, as a fielding unit, as a batting unit, but I think today we played as a team and we needed that win.

"It's not easy for any team to come here. And I think our mind is on the World Cup. We're just checking out every spot for every player and giving chances to youngsters."

New Zealand were missing three of their first-choice batters: Kane Williamson (knee injury), Devon Conway (Covid-19) and Daryl Mitchell (rested). Captain Mitchell Santner said their poor chase exposed some chinks.

"We've looked pretty good batting first and defending but, looking at today, we may need a bit of work chasing," he said.

"In a chase like that, we talk about taking it as deep as we can and we didn't do that.

"But all in all a pretty good series. There were good signs, different guys stepping up at different times and that's what you want."

