Elite Panel inclusion ‘reward’ for World Cup performance, says Sharfuddoula

Sports

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 09:41 pm

Related News

Elite Panel inclusion ‘reward’ for World Cup performance, says Sharfuddoula

Sharfuddoula, who played a fair amount of club cricket in Dhaka, is the first man from the country to be included in the ICC Elite Panel.

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 09:41 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

After being named in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, Sharfuddoula Ibn Shahid said the achievement was a reward for his performance in the World Cup in India last year.

Sharfuddoula, who played a fair amount of club cricket in Dhaka, is the first man from the country to be included in the ICC Elite Panel. 

Earlier this year, he stood in a thrilling Test series between Australia and the West Indies. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sharfuddoula spoke to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after the historic achievement. 

"All the matches that I officiated in the World Cup were interesting," he said. "[There was] the fastest century which was broken days later, then [there was also] the Maxwell double century. But the toughest was the Afghanistan-Netherlands match. I feel I was able to stamp my authority. I was not overwhelmed as the first Bangladeshi in the World Cup. The achievement today is a reward for that performance."

Sharfuddoula has been involved with cricket since his teenage years. But a back injury meant his cricket career was not long enough. 

He has been in the ICC International Panel since 2006. The 47-year-old made his debut in international umpiring in 2010.

Cricket

Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

14h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

14h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

2h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

5h | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

6h | Videos
Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

4h | Videos