Elite Panel inclusion ‘reward’ for World Cup performance, says Sharfuddoula
Sharfuddoula, who played a fair amount of club cricket in Dhaka, is the first man from the country to be included in the ICC Elite Panel.
After being named in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, Sharfuddoula Ibn Shahid said the achievement was a reward for his performance in the World Cup in India last year.
Earlier this year, he stood in a thrilling Test series between Australia and the West Indies.
Sharfuddoula spoke to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after the historic achievement.
"All the matches that I officiated in the World Cup were interesting," he said. "[There was] the fastest century which was broken days later, then [there was also] the Maxwell double century. But the toughest was the Afghanistan-Netherlands match. I feel I was able to stamp my authority. I was not overwhelmed as the first Bangladeshi in the World Cup. The achievement today is a reward for that performance."
Sharfuddoula has been involved with cricket since his teenage years. But a back injury meant his cricket career was not long enough.
He has been in the ICC International Panel since 2006. The 47-year-old made his debut in international umpiring in 2010.