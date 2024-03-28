Elite Panel inclusion ‘reward’ for World Cup performance, says Sharfuddoula

After being named in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, Sharfuddoula Ibn Shahid said the achievement was a reward for his performance in the World Cup in India last year.

Sharfuddoula, who played a fair amount of club cricket in Dhaka, is the first man from the country to be included in the ICC Elite Panel.

Earlier this year, he stood in a thrilling Test series between Australia and the West Indies.

Sharfuddoula spoke to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after the historic achievement.

"All the matches that I officiated in the World Cup were interesting," he said. "[There was] the fastest century which was broken days later, then [there was also] the Maxwell double century. But the toughest was the Afghanistan-Netherlands match. I feel I was able to stamp my authority. I was not overwhelmed as the first Bangladeshi in the World Cup. The achievement today is a reward for that performance."

Sharfuddoula has been involved with cricket since his teenage years. But a back injury meant his cricket career was not long enough.

He has been in the ICC International Panel since 2006. The 47-year-old made his debut in international umpiring in 2010.