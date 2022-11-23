Saudi Arabia coach currently in relationship with widow of ex-Senegal coach who defeated France at 2002 WC

Herve Renard, the Saudi Arabia coach, led the Green Falcons to victory over Argendentina is a colorful character whose partner was previously married to another international manager who, interestingly, himself oversaw a famous World Cup shock.

Renard, 54, is in a relationship with Viviane Dièye, the widow of former Senegalese national coach Bruno Metsu, who died of cancer in 2013.

Just as Renard himself caused a global sensation on Tuesday, so did his partner's former husband two decades ago when he led Senegal to a first-round victory over the then world champions France.

Renard and Dièye, who both had three children, fell in love after Metsu's death when Herve was manager of Morocco. The couple is rumoured to be getting married soon.

Viviane, who is from Senegal, met her first husband in Italy and he converted to Islam as their relationship developed.

She started in Morocco, where she lived when Renard led the national team. She owns and runs a sporting goods store in a shopping center in Casablanca.

With her first husband, she had three children, Enzo, Noah and Maeva – and she is also stepmother to a fourth, Remy, from Metsu's previous relationship.

After Metsu's demise, she gave an interview talking about "how she could proudly say she had spent a great decade by his side".