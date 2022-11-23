Saudi Arabia coach currently in relationship with widow of ex-Senegal coach who defeated France at 2002 WC

Sports

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 12:13 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia coach currently in relationship with widow of ex-Senegal coach who defeated France at 2002 WC

Renard, 54, is in a relationship with Viviane Dièye, the widow of former Senegalese national coach Bruno Metsu, who died of cancer in 2013.

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 12:13 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Herve Renard, the Saudi Arabia coach, led the Green Falcons to victory over Argendentina is a colorful character whose partner was previously married to another international manager who, interestingly, himself oversaw a famous World Cup shock.

Renard, 54, is in a relationship with Viviane Dièye, the widow of former Senegalese national coach Bruno Metsu, who died of cancer in 2013.

Just as Renard himself caused a global sensation on Tuesday, so did his partner's former husband two decades ago when he led Senegal to a first-round victory over the then world champions France.

Renard and Dièye, who both had three children, fell in love after Metsu's death when Herve was manager of Morocco. The couple is rumoured to be getting married soon.

Viviane, who is from Senegal, met her first husband in Italy and he converted to Islam as their relationship developed.

She started in Morocco, where she lived when Renard led the national team. She owns and runs a sporting goods store in a shopping center in Casablanca.

With her first husband, she had three children, Enzo, Noah and Maeva – and she is also stepmother to a fourth, Remy, from Metsu's previous relationship.

After Metsu's demise, she gave an interview talking about "how she could proudly say she had spent a great decade by his side".

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Herve Renard / Saudi Arabia Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

43m | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

3h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

How senior citizens worldwide engage in productive output

1h | Videos
Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

16h | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

16h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world