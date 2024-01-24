Saudis fear nobody at Asian Cup: Mancini

Sports

AFP
24 January, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 05:29 pm

Related News

Saudis fear nobody at Asian Cup: Mancini

The Saudis have already qualified for the knockout rounds after two wins in Qatar and will top Group F with a win or draw against Thailand on Thursday.

AFP
24 January, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 05:29 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Roberto Mancini said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia fear no team at the Asian Cup and will not try to duck out of a potential last-16 clash with South Korea.

The Saudis have already qualified for the knockout rounds after two wins in Qatar and will top Group F with a win or draw against Thailand on Thursday.

That would set them on a collision course with South Korea in the last 16 if Jurgen Klinsmann's side finish second in Group E, where they currently sit after a win and a draw.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Saudi Arabia will play after South Korea's final group game against Malaysia has finished but Mancini dismissed suggestions that his team could take it easy against Thailand.

"Our calculation is always to win all the games we play," said Mancini, who won the European Championship with his native Italy in 2021.

"That is the calculation, we don't have another."

Mancini has repeatedly played down Saudi Arabia's chances of winning the Asian Cup saying Japan, South Korea, Iran and Australia are favourites.

But the Italian believes his team "can beat anyone".

"If you want to arrive at the end, you have to play the best teams," he said.

"We don't know who we will play in the next game but our focus is on the Thailand game."

Saudi Arabia had to come from behind to grab a last-gasp 2-1 win over Oman in their opening game.

They then struggled in front of goal in a 2-0 win over a Kyrgyzstan side who played almost half the game with nine men.

Mancini substituted star player Salem Al-Dawsari in both games.

But the coach insisted that "the way is very long" and he must keep his players fresh.

"We play many games, every three or four days. We need some time to recover from what we do in the games," he said.

Football

AFC Asian Cup / Saudi Arabia Football Team / Roberto Mancini

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

2h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

4h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

4h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

Counting local sales as exports, differing dollar rates behind $12b mismatch

1h | Videos
Earnings In Horse Carriages

Earnings In Horse Carriages

1h | Videos
Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

3h | Videos
UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

8h | Videos