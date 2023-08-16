Newcastle to host Saudi Arabia international friendly games

Sports

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 05:44 pm

Related News

Newcastle to host Saudi Arabia international friendly games

Newcastle, whose majority shareholder is Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), will host the Saudi national side's games against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea on Sept. 12 at St James' Park.

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 05:44 pm
Newcastle to host Saudi Arabia international friendly games

Saudi Arabia's men's football team will host two international friendly matches at Newcastle United's stadium in September, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Newcastle, whose majority shareholder is Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), will host the Saudi national side's games against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea on Sept. 12 at St James' Park.

The two games form part of Saudi's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup to be held in Qatar in January 2024. Saudi Arabia won the last of their three Asian Cup titles in 1996.

Football

Newcastle United / Saudi Arabia Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The W123 was a successor to the W114/W115 and came with redesigned boxier headlights and a more angular body-shape, which was popular through the 80s. Photo: Arfin Kazi

Quintessentially Mercedes Benz: 1976 Mercedes Benz 230E

1h | Wheels
De Niro at 80: Epitome of acting excellence serving as reel mirror to reality

De Niro at 80: Epitome of acting excellence serving as reel mirror to reality

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Will AI replace our news anchors?

6h | Panorama
inDrive has been operating for around a year in Bangladesh without charging any commissions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

inDrive: The mysterious inner workings of a new ridesharing app

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

1d | TBS Today
How to prevent Smartphone Addiction in kids?

How to prevent Smartphone Addiction in kids?

10h | TBS Health
Why Neymar couldn't be the best player?

Why Neymar couldn't be the best player?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Poland stages biggest military parade

Poland stages biggest military parade

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study