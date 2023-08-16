Newcastle to host Saudi Arabia international friendly games

Saudi Arabia's men's football team will host two international friendly matches at Newcastle United's stadium in September, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Newcastle, whose majority shareholder is Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), will host the Saudi national side's games against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea on Sept. 12 at St James' Park.

The two games form part of Saudi's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup to be held in Qatar in January 2024. Saudi Arabia won the last of their three Asian Cup titles in 1996.