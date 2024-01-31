South Korea dump Saudi Arabia out of Asian Cup on penalties

Son Heung-min's South Korea sent Saudi Arabia crashing out of the Asian Cup 4-2 on penalties on Tuesday to set up a quarter-final with Australia, after a nail-biting game ended 1-1.

Substitute Abdullah Radif struck just after coming on at half-time for Saudi Arabia, but Cho Gue-sung equalised deep in injury time to force extra-time, and from there the game went to penalties.