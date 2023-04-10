Run drought continues for Hyderabad's Brook in debut IPL season

10 April, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 01:52 pm

10 April, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 01:52 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Harry Brook continues to struggle in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, who came with a $1.62 million price tag, fluffing another opportunity against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was part of England's 2022 Twenty20 World Cup winning side and has emerged as an all-format player with four hundred in his last five tests, scoring almost at a run-a-ball rate.

Hyderabad splashed 132.5 million rupees in the players' auction in December to sign the swashbuckling batter, who is likely to be part of England's 50-overs World Cup title defence in India later this year.

While big things were expected of him, Brook has managed scores of only 13, 3, and 13 in three outings so far.

Promoted to open the innings against Punjab on Sunday, Brook was foxed by a slow knuckle-ball from Arshdeep Singh.

Former Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody told the Cricinfo website Brook should be playing at number four.

"I wouldn't be batting Harry Brook at the top of the order because he's out of position (there)," the former Australia player said.

"Harry Brook has had an extraordinary time in the early parts of his career batting four and five in T20 cricket in all the different franchises that he's played in.

"So I'd be pursuing him in that position."

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar expected Brook to "crack the IPL code" soon.

"Let's hope Harry Brook gets over it," Manjrekar told Star Sports channel.

"How long? I guess, two or three more matches."

While Brook struggled Hyderabad still managed to score an eight-wicket victory, their first win of the season.

