Hyderabad finish second after last IPL league match washed out

Sports

AFP
20 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:03 am

Related News

Hyderabad finish second after last IPL league match washed out

Former champions Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, edged out Rajasthan Royals for second spot on net run-rate after the final league match between Rajasthan and Kolkata was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled in Guwahati.

AFP
20 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:03 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sunrisers Hyderabad ended the IPL league stage in second behind table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders after they beat Punjab Kings by four wickets on Sunday.

Former champions Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, edged out Rajasthan Royals for second spot on net run-rate after the final league match between Rajasthan and Kolkata was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled in Guwahati.

Chasing 215 for victory, Hyderabad, who are already among the top four teams to have made the play-offs, depended on Abhsihek Sharma's 66 to reach the target with five balls to spare at their home.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We've had a lot of fun and played some really great cricket," said Cummins. "It's satisfying and exciting (to be in the play-offs)."

Kolkata and Hyderabad will face each other in the first qualifier on Tuesday with the winner moving to the final on May 26 in Chennai.

The loser will have another shot at making the final when they play the winner of the eliminator in the second qualifier.

Third-placed Rajasthan, who have been winless in their last five matches, will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

Left-handed Abhishek, who has been a breakout young Indian star in this edition with 467 runs including three half-centuries, took charge after Travis Head departed for a first-ball duck.

"He (Abhishek) is amazing. I wouldn't want to bowl to him," Cummins said of his team's player of the match. "It's scary as he plays with freedom, not only against pacers but also against spinners."

He reached his 50 in 21 balls and hammered five fours and six sixes in his 28-ball blitz to set up the chase.

Abhishek put on an attacking stand of 72 with Rahul Tripathi, who smashed 33, before Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen steadied the innings and hit back.

Klaasen smashed 42 before he got out in the 19th over and Sanvir Singh steered the team home.

Punjab, who exited the play-off race early and extended their wait for a first IPL title, posted 214-5 as Prabhsimran Singh hit 71 off 45 balls to lay the foundations for the total.

Prabhsimran put on a key stand of 54 with South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, a left-handed batsman who hit 49, to set up the batting attack.

Rossouw kept up the charge after Prabhsimran's departure in the 15th over as he smashed three fours and four sixes in his 24-ball knock.

Jitesh Sharma, who stood in as captain after England's Sam Curran returned home after the previous win, steered the team past 200 and ended the innings with two sixes in his unbeaten 32 off 15 balls.

Left-arm medium-pace bowler T. Natarajan stood out with figures of 2-33 in his four overs.

In the second match of the day at Rajasthan's adopted home ground in Guwahati, unrelenting rain kept the players off the field until a seven-overs-a-side game was planned.

Kolkata won the toss and elected to field first but another spell of rain finally forced officials to call off the match.

Cricket

Sunrisers Hyderabad / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

13h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

15h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

15h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

Netanyahu's wartime cabinet is collapsing

2h | Videos
Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes again

Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes again

3h | Videos
Attacks on students from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan

Attacks on students from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan

4h | Videos
Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

5h | Videos