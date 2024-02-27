Ronaldo slapped with suspension and fine for obscene gesture in response to Messi taunts

TBS Report
27 February, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 12:55 pm

Despite his stellar performance on the pitch, the Portuguese forward was visibly irked by chants in support of his long-time rival, Lionel Messi, emanating from the stands.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself in hot water with the Saudi Football Association after an eyebrow-raising incident during a recent match that has sent shockwaves through the footballing world.

In what should have been a night of celebration following his team's thrilling 3-2 victory, Ronaldo's reaction to chants from rival fans took center stage. Despite his stellar performance on the pitch, the Portuguese forward was visibly irked by chants in support of his long-time rival, Lionel Messi, emanating from the stands.

Instead of shrugging off the taunts as professional athletes often do, Ronaldo shocked spectators by responding with a gesture that left little to the imagination. The move, aimed directly at the chanting crowd, has landed him in hot water with the Saudi Football Association.

Reports from Saudi media outlets suggest that Ronaldo has been slapped with a two-match suspension and an undisclosed fine for his actions. While the financial penalty may barely dent Ronaldo's colossal earnings, the prospect of being sidelined for two crucial fixtures will undoubtedly sting.

This isn't the first time Ronaldo has courted controversy with his on-field antics. Just last year, he narrowly escaped punishment for a similar incident, but this time, it seems there's no avoiding the consequences.

As the football world eagerly awaits further developments, one thing is clear: Ronaldo's unexpected outburst has once again thrust him into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The question now is, how will Al-Nassr fare without their talismanic forward in the lineup? Only time will tell.

cristiano ronaldo / Al Nassr / Lionel Messi

