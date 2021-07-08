PSG confirm Sergio Ramos signing on two-year contract

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 03:50 pm

PSG confirm Sergio Ramos signing on two-year contract

Ramos will wear the No.4 jersey for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 03:50 pm
Photo: PSG
Photo: PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have announced Sergio Ramos has joined them on a two-year contract.

The World Cup-winning centre-half has committed to terms at Parc des Princes through to 2023 after leaving Real Madrid as a free agent.

He is now 35 years of age but will be looking to add to an enviable medal collection after linking up with the Ligue 1 giants.

Ramos has told his new club's official website: "I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain. This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it's a day I will never forget. 

"I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players. 

"Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible."

Sergio Ramos will wear the No.4 jersey for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

The Spanish defender spoke to PSG TV of his joy at wearing the No.4 jersey in Rouge et Bleu:

"I am quite superstitious about it and I love the number 4 because I have worn that number since the start of my career and it has followed me throughout my career and my life, bringing with much luck and many victories. The No.4 is a part of me now as a person and as a professional,"  explained SR4.  "For me, it's a privilege to be able to wear this number in a team as great as Paris Saint-Germain. It is very special for me to wear the No.4 here in Paris."

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "Today, Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era. We are delighted to announce that Sergio Ramos has joined us.

"Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader and a true professional. His vast experience and ambition is in perfect synergy with those of the club. 

"I am proud to see him in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey and I know our supporters will reserve a fantastic welcome for him."

Ramos had been looking to extend his association with Real before being cast adrift. He had spent 16 years with the Liga heavyweights, having joined them from Sevilla in 2005.

Ramos made 671 appearances for Madrid, scoring 101 goals while collecting five domestic titles and four Champions League crowns.

PSG are now buying into that vast experience, with a man that has 180 international caps to his name with Spain determined to help the French outfit end their long wait for European glory.

