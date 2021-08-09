Pique admits Barcelona are 'a bit broken’ despite 3-0 Juventus victory

Sports

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 12:34 pm

Related News

Pique admits Barcelona are 'a bit broken’ despite 3-0 Juventus victory

Pique has admitted that hopes are not high for the season ahead due to the loss of one of the game’s greatest ever players.

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 12:34 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gerard Pique has said that Barcelona are "a bit broken", despite recording a 3-0 win over Juventus to win the Joan Gamper Trophy.

It was an emotional evening at Camp Nou, with a press conference having taken place earlier in the day in which Lionel Messi bade a tearful goodbye to the club.

Pique has admitted that hopes are not high for the season ahead due to the loss of one of the game's greatest ever players.

"The team was honestly a bit broken because of Messi's departure, we will lose the magic in attack, but we have to move forward, the fans expect a lot from us," he said.

"We lose the best player of all time. It has hurt us and it hurt him too. I don't know the whole story, the two parties have said that it has been a matter of numbers... The management of the last years hasn't helped, but history shows that we will get up.

"People really want to come to the stadium and we have to cheer the fans. We have to start winning and give them nice things. We need the fans with us."

On the field, meanwhile, Barcelona responded positively against a Juventus team that contained such stars as Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Matthijs de Ligt.

Indeed, they took the lead after just three minutes when Memphis Depay, one of those now expected to step up into the place of Messi, found the net.

In the second half, goals from Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig secured a one-sided victory.

The real test for Barca will follow when La Liga starts next week with a home encounter against Real Sociedad. 

Football

FC Barcelona / Gerrard Pique

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

19h | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

19h | Videos
Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets