Parnell, Maxwell, Bracewell star in Bangalore's mammoth 112-run win

Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in Match 60 of IPL 2023, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 172 runs, RR were bowled out for 59 in 10.3 overs, with Wayne Parnell taking three wickets for RCB, Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma scalping two dismissals each.

Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for RR with a knock of 35 runs off 19 balls.

Initially, half-centuries by Faf du Plessis (55 off 44 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (54 off 33 deliveries) took RCB to 171/5 in 20 overs. Adam Zampa and KM Asif took two wickets each for RR.