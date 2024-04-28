Jacks blasts maiden IPL ton as Bengaluru blow Gujarat away

Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised to a nine-wicket win against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 fixture in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chasing 201 runs, RCB cruised to 206/1 in 16 overs. Jacks smacked 29 runs in the 16th over and also got to his century. In 41 balls, he smacked 100 runs to remain unbeaten.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 70* off 44 balls. Faf du Plessis (24) fell to Sai Kishore in the second innings.

Initially, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl. Sai Sudharsan (83*) and David Miller (26*) remained unbeaten for GT, taking them to 200/3 in 20 overs.

RCB decided to go with spinner Swapnil Singh in the opening over and he struck to remove Wriddhiman Saha (5).

Then a shaky Shubman Gill fell to Glenn Maxwell, for 16 off 19 balls. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj removed Shahrukh Khan (58), who also got a half-century.