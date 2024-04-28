Jacks blasts maiden IPL ton as Bengaluru blow Gujarat away

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 April, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 08:16 pm

Related News

Jacks blasts maiden IPL ton as Bengaluru blow Gujarat away

Chasing 201 runs, RCB cruised to 206/1 in 16 overs. Jacks smacked 29 runs in the 16th over and also got to his century. In 41 balls, he smacked 100 runs to remain unbeaten.

Hindustan Times
28 April, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 08:16 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised to a nine-wicket win against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 fixture in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

Chasing 201 runs, RCB cruised to 206/1 in 16 overs. Jacks smacked 29 runs in the 16th over and also got to his century. In 41 balls, he smacked 100 runs to remain unbeaten. 

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 70* off 44 balls. Faf du Plessis (24) fell to Sai Kishore in the second innings. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Initially, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl. Sai Sudharsan (83*) and David Miller (26*) remained unbeaten for GT, taking them to 200/3 in 20 overs. 

RCB decided to go with spinner Swapnil Singh in the opening over and he struck to remove Wriddhiman Saha (5). 

Then a shaky Shubman Gill fell to Glenn Maxwell, for 16 off 19 balls. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj removed Shahrukh Khan (58), who also got a half-century.

Cricket

Will Jacks / Royal Challengers Bangalore / Gujarat Titans / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

4h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

11h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

12h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

52m | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

1h | Videos
Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

2h | Videos
74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

5h | Videos