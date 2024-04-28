Samson, Jurel guide Rajasthan to 7-wicket win over Lucknow

Sanju Samson led his team from the front and smashed unbeaten 71 runs to help Rajasthan Royals register a 7-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants.

Samson remained unbeaten on 71 while he got great support from Dhruv Jurel (52) as Rajasthan Royals chased down the 197-run target with one over to spare.

Riding on half-centuries from KL Rahul (76) and Deepak Hooda (50) as Lucknow Super Giants post a challenging 196/5 in 20 overs at Ekana.

It was a sensational knock from Rahul as he led his side from the front.