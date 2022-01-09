NZ vs BD, 2nd Test, Day 1, Lunch: NZ off to solid start after being asked to bat

New Zealand made a good fist of things in the morning session of day one of the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Bangladesh pacers could not make the best use of the green top as New Zealand did not lose a single wicket in 25 overs bowled in the first session. The scoring rate of the hosts was pretty high, unlike the first Test match.

Bangladesh made a couple of changes with both of them being forced. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim missed out owing to injuries, making way for debutant Mohammad Naim and Nurul Hasan. The hosts left out all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and brought Daryl Mitchell in. It has been Bangladesh's first Test match without the prolific trio of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in nearly 16 years.

Bangladesh opening bowlers - Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam - could not ask enough questions to the batters in helpful conditions in the first thirty minutes. They took time to get the length right and the openers were solid. Will Young and Tom Latham left balls at ease as Taskin and Shoriful initially could not make them play enough shots.

The first over bowled by Ebadot, Bangladesh's hero in the previous match, was an eventful one as Latham was given out leg-before twice on the field but DRS saved him on both occasions. Shoriful changed ends and got the ball to nip away from full length to beat Latham's outside edge in the next over.

But the New Zealand captain got some confidence back by hitting two Ebadot Hossain half volleys for four in the same over right after drinks, the second one being possibly the best shot of the morning.

Bangladesh kept searching for the wickets and in the process gave away runs to the New Zealand batters. The tourists were guilty of either being short or too full while bowling and runs were on the offering.

Latham batted positively after being put under a bit of pressure in the first hour. A lot of his runs came off Ebadot who was a touch expensive but looked like the one who could make things happen.

Latham raced to his first Test fifty as captain off just 65 balls with the help of nine boundaries. He, at the end of the first session, was unbeaten on 66 and giving him company was Young on 26. New Zealand went into lunch at 92 for no loss.