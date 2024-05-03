Mustafiz gifted signed jersey by Dhoni before leaving Chennai Super Kings for national team duties

It has been quite the season for Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The left-arm pacer made good use of his home ground conditions in Chennai and got his cutters to take full effect as he picked up 14 wickets before leaving.

He took those wickets in nine games at an average of 22.71 and a strike rate of 14.71.

His economy was a tad on the higher side at 9.26 as away from home it was not so easy for him but his best bowling innings came in his very first match where he picked up 4-29 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On his socials, 'The Fizz' posted a picture of him with India and CSK legend MS Dhoni with the caption: "Thanks for everything Mahi bhai. It was a special feeling to share the same dressing room with a legend like you."

Mustafiz playing in the IPL has been a massive point of discussion in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and among the players.

Debates have been raging on over whether him playing in the IPL helps him or not with BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus feeling Mustafiz would be teaching those playing in the IPL new things and he had nothing new to learn from there.

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam chimed in with his two cents on the matter and added that Mustafiz probably enjoyed playing in the IPL more than he does for the national team as there is less pressure involved there.

Whatever the case may be, Mustafiz's IPL stint ends here as he gets ready to wear the national team colours in a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which begins today.