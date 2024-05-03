Tanzid makes debut as Tigers bowl first in T20I series opener against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and elected to field first in the T20I series opener against Zimbabwe at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram.

"It looks like a fresh wicket. There might be some swing and movement," Shanto said at the toss.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim will be making his T20I debut after representing Bangladesh in 15 ODIs.

Bangladesh are playing with three pacers as Mohammad Saifuddin makes his return to the side. Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan will be the spinners for the hosts.

Zimbabwe handed Joylord Gumbie his T20I debut.

"Wickets seem good. We are sick and tired of playing qualifiers. We need to enhance our ranking points," Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said at the toss.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin

Zimbabwe XI: Sikandar Raza (c), Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Brian Bennet, Sean Williams, Clive Mandande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava