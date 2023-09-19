Nasir charged under Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has charged eight players and officials for breaching different counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League (the 'Code').

Nasir Hossain, who has represented Bangladesh in 19 Tests, 65 ODIs and 35 T20Is, is one of the eight. He has been charged under three articles. These are:

Article 2.4.3 – Failing to disclose to the DACO receipt of a gift worth over $ 750.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Article 2.4.6 – Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

The charges relate to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament – these attempts were disrupted. The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB's Code for this tournament and as such are issuing these charges on the ECB's behalf.

Those charged are - Krishan Kumar Chaudhary (co-owner of a team), Parag Sanghvi (co-owner of a team), Ashar Zaidi (batting coach), Rizwan Javed (domestic player), Saliya Saman (domestic player), Sunny Dhillon (assistant coach), Nasir Hossain (Bangladesh player) and Shadab Ahamed (team manager).

Six of the charged - Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, Parag Sanghvi, Azhar Zaidi, Rizwan Javed, Saliya Saman and Sunny Dhillon - have been provisionally suspended and all have 14 days from 19 September 2023 to respond to the charges.