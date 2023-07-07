'My duty was to bring Tamim to PM so that he could tell her what was on his mind'

Sports

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 11:35 pm

Related News

'My duty was to bring Tamim to PM so that he could tell her what was on his mind'

Mashrafe, who worked as the mediator, believes Tamim must prove his decision right by becoming fit. The former captain spoke to The Business Standard (TBS) at length about what went into it before Tamim's change of heart.

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 11:35 pm
&#039;My duty was to bring Tamim to PM so that he could tell her what was on his mind&#039;

Tamim Iqbal replaced Mashrafe Mortaza as Bangladesh's ODI captain when the latter stepped down from his role. Tamim is a good mate of Mashrafe and was a long-time teammate. Probably that's why the Prime Minister communicated to Tamim through Mashrafe when everyone, even the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, failed to contact him.

Tamim responded to Mashrafe's call and headed to Ganabhaban to meet the PM. Mashrafe and Tamim's wife Ayesha Iqbal accompanied him there and they were joined by Nazmul. After a meeting of as long as three hours or so, Tamim decided to change his decision. 

Mashrafe, who worked as the mediator, believes Tamim must prove his decision right by becoming fit. The former captain spoke to The Business Standard (TBS) at length about what went into it before Tamim's change of heart.

"The honourable PM wanted Tamim to have a heart-to-heart to talk with her. I told her that I was going to bring him to her. It was my duty. I wanted him to tell her what was on his mind. The PM had something to say too," Mashrafe said.

Mashrafe said he couldn't have wished for a better solution. "What I want is a completely different discussion. When the PM speaks, I don't have anything else to say. My role was to be the mediator. The solution couldn't have been better. [I want him to return] as a physically and mentally fit athlete. But you cannot just retire like that," he mentioned. 

Mashrafe told Tamim in front of the PM to train accordingly and get fit. "My suggestion is to train hard and get fit. Onus is completely on him now. I told him in front of the PM, 'You've scored 15,000 international runs. Your character has to have the strength. You cannot play cricket when you are hesitant. There is no place for emotion here. If you retire like this, no one will remember you after three months."

"I also told him, 'It's a matter of pride to play for the country, you have to feel it. You have to be grateful to Bangladesh cricket, not the other way round. If you cannot absorb the pressure, it's better for you to retire.' He might feel bad but cricket is not an easy game. Tamim though has taken it positively," Mashrafe added.

In a 20-year career, Mashrafe has seen a lot and a lot of this advice was from experience. "A lot happens in Bangladesh cricket. There will be problems with the board or the coach. In my 20-year career and those 5-6 years of captaincy, I have seen a lot," concluded the former captain. 

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Mashrafe Mortaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

10h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

10h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but potential high

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1d | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories
Aseis: Little family learns to rock

Aseis: Little family learns to rock

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away